Taiwan Culture in Europe 2026 to focus on human rights: Ministry

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Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The Ministry of Culture (MOC) on Thursday outlined plans for Taiwan Culture in Europe 2026, with arts events in more than 10 European countries highlighting Taiwan's commitment to human rights.

The 2026 program builds on the momentum of the 2025 edition and aims to showcase Taiwan's diverse cultural identity through high-profile film festivals, academic collaborations and live performances, the ministry said in a statement.

Cinema anchors the yearlong initiative, which kicked off at the One World International Human Rights Film Festival in March, where Taiwan was represented by the documentaries "SPI" (烤火房的一些夢) and "Slave Island" (奴隸島), along with the feature film "Yen and Ai-Lee" (小雁與吳愛麗).

Screenshot from the One World International Human Rights Film's website

On May 1, the ministry-supported Queer East Festival will open with the 4K premiere of director Yu Kan-ping's (虞戡平) "The Outsiders" (孽子), featuring restored footage previously cut by martial law-era censors.

Taiwanese films are also slated to appear at the Helsinki International Film Festival -- Love & Anarchy, Germany's MOVE IT! Human Rights Film Festival and WATCH DOCS International Human Rights Film Festival later in the year, according to the Ministry of Culture, though specific titles have yet to be announced.

Beyond film, highlights include "Walking with Taiwan" at Vytautas Magnus University in April, a Taiwan cultural festival hosted by KU Leuven in June, and "Taiwan Export," a literature program organized with the National Institute for Oriental Languages and Civilizations in August.

Meanwhile, in September, the National Cultural Association of Taiwan will launch a "Taiwan Day" European tour featuring the MeimageDance troupe, Taipei Gong Le Xuan and the Lei Sheng traditional arts group.

The tour will visit Austria, Poland and Hungary, blending contemporary dance with traditional Taiwanese temple fair elements to strengthen cultural ties with Central Europe, the ministry said.