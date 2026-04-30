Comicon Napoli in Italy to feature over 20 Taiwan titles

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Rome, April 30 (CNA) Comicon Napoli will open Thursday in Italy, featuring more than 20 newly published titles from Taiwan along with live drawing and signing events by three Taiwanese artists.

Taiwanese artists Kathy Lam (黑山), Sean Chuang (小莊) and Rimui Yumin (韋蘺若明) will appear at a pavilion dedicated to Taiwanese comics, taking part in autograph and sketch sessions, live drawing performances and panel talks, and meeting fans, according to the Cultural Division of the Taipei Representative Office in Italy.

Chuang will offer a cultural perspective on Taiwan's history by presenting his comic adaptation of "The Illusionist on the Skywalk" (天橋上的魔術師) to Italian readers, while Rimui will sign copies of "The Funeral Concerto" (送葬協奏曲) and also showcase her latest work.

In addition to the three invited artists, more than 20 newly published Taiwanese comics will be featured at the pavilion. It will also hold licensing meetings with participating publishers and media interviews with outlets, including AnimeClick, aiming to expand the reach of Taiwanese comics among industry professionals and fans.

During the event, the office said Toshokan, a comics imprint under Italy's IF Publishing Group, will co-host a book launch for the Italian-language first volume of Lam's "Mobu's Diary" (摸布想自己賺罐罐) at the Taiwan pavilion. The story follows a calico cat that leaves her pampered life at home to become an independent worker at a cat café.

The pavilion, the office said, will also introduce works by several other Taiwanese comics artists, including Fish Wang (王登鈺) and Xiao Dao (小島), to showcase the diversity of Taiwanese comics and facilitate licensing deals with Italian publishers.

The showcase, in collaboration with Taipei-based Locus Publishing, is bringing Taiwanese comics to the annual convention for the second consecutive year, the office said.

Comicon Napoli, which drew a record 183,000 visitors in 2025, will run until May 3.