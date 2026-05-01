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Teachers call for reforms on 1st Labor Day holiday for educators

Taipei, May 1 (CNA) Education unions joined May Day rallies in Taipei and Kaohsiung to push for pension and pay reforms on Friday, as teachers were given Labor Day off as a national holiday for the first time.

The National Federation of Teachers Unions urged the government to fully fund public-sector pension reserves, citing long-standing concerns over the fund's financial sustainability.

It also called for aligning pension contribution rates between public and private schools at 15 percent, raising the latter from the current 12 percent.

Meanwhile, the National Education Industry Union said teachers being given Labor Day off reflects progress, but warned of growing pressure on frontline educators.

The group cited heavy workloads and called for a review of school governance mechanisms.

It also urged that teachers' salaries and benefits be codified into law, with regular adjustment mechanisms.

Teachers were previously not entitled to Labor Day leave, but a legislative amendment passed in 2025 granted educators their first such observance starting this year.

The annual May Day rallies drew around 7,000 people from more than 100 labor groups across Taiwan this year, with a focus on broader pension reform, according to organizers.

Labor rights groups rally in Taipei for broader pension reforms and other changes on Taiwan's Labor Day on Friday. CNA photo May 1, 2026

Tai Kuo-jung (戴國榮), head of the Taiwan Confederation of Trade Unions, said this year's May Day demands focus on reforming the retirement system.

He said global labor markets are undergoing industrial and demographic shifts that are widening income gaps and could lead to structural unemployment.

Tai urged the government to strengthen protections for workers' retirement security, including raising mandatory employer contributions under the labor pension system.

In response to the appeals, the Ministry of Labor said it will continue gathering input to build consensus, while facilitating dialogue among stakeholders.