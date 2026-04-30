Taiwan Q1 drone exports hit US$115M, surpass 2025 total

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Taipei, April 30 (CNA) Taiwan's drone exports in the first quarter of this year reached US$115 million, exceeding the total recorded for all of 2025, an economics ministry official said Thursday.

Chiou Chyou-huey (邱求慧), director-general of the Industrial Development Administration, made the announcement during a presentation at a weekly Cabinet press briefing in Taipei.

The top three export destinations by value were the Czech Republic (US$100 million), Poland (US$11.76 million) and the United States (US$2.58 million), Chiou said.

Taiwan's drone exports totaled US$93 million last year, he added.

"This shows that Taiwan possesses favorable conditions to tap into overseas markets, backed by a strong global aviation industry," he said.

Meanwhile, Chiou said four local manufacturers qualified to produce dual-use drones have delivered more than 90 percent of the 3,422 units ordered by the Ministry of National Defense in 2023.

"This marks the first time Taiwan has completed volume production of 'non-red' UAVs for the military," he said, referring to a government initiative to produce secure domestic drones free of Chinese components.

On UAV-related technological advancements, Chiou said Taiwan expects to acquire the capability to manufacture critical components it currently sources from overseas by March 2027.

Through special R&D programs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs is funding manufacturers to develop AI imaging modules and chips, flight control systems and modules, as well as a vehicle validation and algorithm optimization platform to close key technological gaps, he said.

(By Sean Lin) Enditem/AW

*A correction was made on April 30, 2026: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Chiou said Taiwan's drone exports totaled US$0.93 million last year. He said US$93 million, not US$0.93 million.