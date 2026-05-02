Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

05/02/2026 11:47 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, May 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Workers take to streets on Labor Day to demand pension reform

@China Times: Opposition to block Hsu Hsi-hsiang's nomination as prosecutor-general

@Liberty Times: Stephen Yates slams Cheng Li-wun for 'helping CCP divide Taiwan'

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks with quarterly EPS exceeding par value see high demand

@Commercial Times: 17 'dual-high' leading stocks expected to perform well in May

@Taipei Times: Birthrate initiative in works: Sources

Enditem/

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
57