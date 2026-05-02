Taiwan headline news
05/02/2026 11:47 AM
Taipei, May 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Workers take to streets on Labor Day to demand pension reform
@China Times: Opposition to block Hsu Hsi-hsiang's nomination as prosecutor-general
@Liberty Times: Stephen Yates slams Cheng Li-wun for 'helping CCP divide Taiwan'
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks with quarterly EPS exceeding par value see high demand
@Commercial Times: 17 'dual-high' leading stocks expected to perform well in May
@Taipei Times: Birthrate initiative in works: Sources
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