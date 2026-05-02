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Taipei, May 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Workers take to streets on Labor Day to demand pension reform

@China Times: Opposition to block Hsu Hsi-hsiang's nomination as prosecutor-general

@Liberty Times: Stephen Yates slams Cheng Li-wun for 'helping CCP divide Taiwan'

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks with quarterly EPS exceeding par value see high demand

@Commercial Times: 17 'dual-high' leading stocks expected to perform well in May

@Taipei Times: Birthrate initiative in works: Sources

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