Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan

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Taipei, May 1 (CNA) A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Taiwan at 8:39 p.m. Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 38.7 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 98.3 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Nantou County and Hualien County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in New Taipei, Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Taichung, Changhua County, Taitung County and Chiayi County, the CWA said.

CWA graphic