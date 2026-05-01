Chinese student unable to enroll at NTU due to residency status: MAC

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 1 (CNA) The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Thursday that a Chinese student admitted to National Taiwan University (NTU) will be ineligible to enroll due to his residency status.

At a routine press conference, MAC deputy head and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑) said the issue stems primarily from the student's current status as a minor dependent.

The boy came to Taiwan at a young age with his Chinese parents, who legally reside and run a local business, and will lose eligibility to remain in the country after turning 18, Liang said.

According to local media reports, he has studied in Taiwan since elementary school and currently attends a senior high school in Nantou County. Earlier this year, the boy was recommended by his school for admission to NTU through the Stars Program, but will be unable to enroll as he turns 18 in August.

Reports also quoted the boy's father as saying that, fortunately, he has also been admitted to universities in Hong Kong and Singapore.

In Taiwan, alongside exam-based admissions, the Stars Program is a college admissions pathway introduced in 2007 that allows high schools to recommend top students to universities to broaden access to higher education.

Liang said the boy could still come to Taiwan after turning 18 under other arrangements, such as visiting family and entering Taiwan as an exchange student in the future.

Whether the student can enroll in a Taiwanese university is under the authority of the MOE, he said, adding that he would still be required to leave Taiwan after turning 18 as his dependent residency status expires once he is no longer a minor.

Liang said similar cases have occurred in the past, emphasizing that making an exception for one case would be unfair to others, and that no special exemption would be made in this case.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Cheng Ying-yao (鄭英耀) responded that under current regulations there is no room for flexibility, adding that he hopes the student has better opportunities in the future.

In a statement earlier in the day, the MOE said that once an individual reaches adulthood, the basis for minor dependent residency is lost and they can no longer continue studying or residing in Taiwan.

As for why the student was still eligible for the Stars Program, the ministry said related admission pathways are based solely on academic qualifications, and anyone can apply, including Chinese or foreign students.

In addition, China currently prohibits Chinese students from studying in Taiwan.