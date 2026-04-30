Taiwan, Haiti mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties at Taipei reception

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Taipei, April 30 (CNA) Haiti's ambassador to Taiwan and Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Thursday reaffirmed bilateral ties as the two diplomatic allies marked the 70th anniversary of relations at a reception in Taipei.

"This bilateral relationship is one of Haiti's oldest and most consistent in Asia, reflecting a long-standing friendship based on democracy, peace, and mutual respect for sovereignty," Ambassador Roudy Stanley Penn said.

Haiti's ambassador to Taiwan Roudy Stanley Penn (right). CNA photo April 30, 2026

Penn said Haiti has consistently supported Taiwan on the international stage and remains "true to its principles and history."

As the world's first independent Black republic, Haiti "arose from a struggle for freedom, human dignity, and people-centered self-determination," he said.

"Since then, Haitian diplomacy has carried these values forward, contributing in its own unique way to global freedom struggles," Penn said.

"It is in this spirit that we stand with Taiwan," he added.

Looking ahead, the ambassador said he hoped the friendship between Haiti and Taiwan, "forged through history," would continue to be "a living force that uplifts us and calls us to action."

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung. CNA photo April 30, 2026

Lin said Taiwan and Haiti have worked together since establishing diplomatic ties in 1956, achieving progress in areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, public health and education.

The two countries share values including freedom, human rights, democracy and resilience, Lin said.

He also thanked Haiti for being one of Taiwan's "most steadfast allies," citing its support for Taiwan's participation in the international community, including at the United Nations General Assembly and organizations such as the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, and the Republic of Haiti established diplomatic relations on April 25, 1956.

Haiti is one of 12 countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The Caribbean nation has faced escalating gang violence and social unrest since the assassination of former President Jovenel Moïse at his home in July 2021.

The country is currently led by interim Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé.