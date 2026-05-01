EVA Air eases eyewear, footwear rules for cabin crew

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Taipei, May 1 (CNA) Taiwanese airline EVA Airways (EVA Air) said Friday it has begun allowing cabin crew to wear framed glasses and comfortable black leather shoes on duty.

In a statement, EVA Air said that the company decided to amend its eye and footwear regulations for cabin crew in a recent internal document.

The policy update was introduced to alleviate ailments that come with long-haul shifts, such as eye discomfort, herniated discs and varicose veins.

EVA Air said that cabin crew can wear shoes that provide safety and comfort as long as they are black with the uppers made of leather to match the airline's uniform.

Previously, EVA Air only allowed cabin crew to wear framed glasses on duty if they were unable to wear contact lenses due to an eye condition.

EVA Air's old regulation also dictated that its cabin crew could wear comfortable shoes suited to their individual needs, provided the heel height is at least 2.5 centimeters.

Preceding EVA Air's policy change, China Airlines (CAL) first started to allow cabin crew to wear framed glasses on duty to improve comfort on long-haul services across multiple time zones in December 2025.

Approved glasses must be simple and single-colored, with metal or rimless frames and clear lenses. Crew are also required to carry a spare pair to ensure duties can be carried out effectively, CAL said.

Prior to that date, CAL rules permitted only contact lenses for nearsighted crew, primarily for aesthetic reasons.

As of January this year, CAL also started to allow cabin crew to wear casual black athletic shoes on duty to help reduce foot strain from long periods of standing and walking.

Tigerair Taiwan also started to allow its cabin crew to wear glasses in January.

However, in terms of footwear, Tigerair said the company is formulating a new rule around its planned new uniform.