Taiwan shares open higher
02/24/2026 09:15 AM
Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 247.45 points at 34,020.71 Tuesday on turnover of NT$14.09 billion (US$447.73 million).
(By Matthew Mazzetta)
Enditem
Latest
-
Society
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan02/24/2026 12:52 PM
-
Politics
Trade deal's Section 232 provisions intact despite U.S. ruling: Taiwan02/24/2026 12:12 PM
-
Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading02/24/2026 10:37 AM
-
Business
Taiwan shares open higher02/24/2026 09:15 AM
-
Society
Taiwan headline news02/24/2026 08:29 AM