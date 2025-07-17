To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.004 to close at NT$29.412.

Turnover totaled US$1.026 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$29.440, and moved between NT$29.365 and NT$29.460 before the close.