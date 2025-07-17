U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
07/17/2025 04:17 PM
Taipei, July 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.004 to close at NT$29.412.
Turnover totaled US$1.026 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$29.440, and moved between NT$29.365 and NT$29.460 before the close.
