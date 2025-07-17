To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Man faces fine of up to NT$150,000 for lingering during air raid drill

Taipei, July 17 (CNA) A man who refused to shelter in place during an urban resilience drill in Taipei on Thursday may face a fine of up to NT$150,000 (US$50,966).

The 41-year-old man, surnamed Wang (王), was spotted walking on Yitong Street at around 1:36 p.m. by a police officer, who instructed him to take shelter. However, Wang refused to comply, according to the Changchun Police Station under the Zhongshan Precinct.

Violating drill regulations carries a fine ranging from NT$30,000 to NT$150,000, under the Civil Defense Act.

Thursday marked the third day of the 2025 Urban Resilience Drills, which include 30-minute air raid alerts and evacuations, followed by simulated wartime rescue operations.

The air raid drills ran from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., during which traffic controls were enforced and operations at public and private venues were temporarily suspended. Police directed drivers to pull over and take shelter at designated locations.

Led by local governments, the nationwide drills began Tuesday in central Taiwan, followed by southern Taiwan on Wednesday. They are scheduled to conclude on Friday in Hualien County, Taitung County, and the outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Drills in Tainan, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, and Yunlin County have been canceled as those areas continue to recover from damage caused by Typhoon Danas earlier this month.