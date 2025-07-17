President thanks visiting Guatemala Congress leader for supporting Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 17 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) thanked Guatemala for its continued support of Taiwan's international participation during a meeting with Guatemalan Congress President Nery Ramos in Taipei on Thursday.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Lai met Ramos, who is leading a six-day delegation visit to Taiwan, at the Presidential Office.

During the meeting, Ramos presented Lai with two Guatemalan congressional resolutions supporting Taiwan's participation in international organizations.

Ramos said this diverse, cross-party delegation shows Taiwan-Guatemala ties reflect not just government relations but also the voices of Guatemalan citizens.

He added that the visit aims to deepen cooperation in the economy, technology, agriculture and culture to support both countries' development and well-being.

In response, Lai thanked Ramos for his strong support of Taiwan's international participation.

Lai reiterated that Taiwan and Guatemala, as key members of the global democratic alliance, will continue working together to uphold democracy and freedom while promoting regional and global development.

In his remarks, Lai recalled meeting Ramos in Taiwan in July last year, when they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Lai also expressed concern over the recent earthquake in Guatemala and wished the country a smooth recovery. He noted that Taiwan and Guatemala have enjoyed more than 90 years of friendship, with ongoing cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, education and women's empowerment.

Lai highlighted that during Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo's state visit to Taiwan last month, the two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding on semiconductor cooperation and oversaw the signing of other bilateral agreements.

Lai said these efforts are helping to establish a political consultation mechanism, promote bilateral investment and lay a solid foundation for deeper collaboration while boosting both countries' international competitiveness.

Lai added that Taiwan is helping Guatemala cultivate semiconductor talent and develop its tech industry through vocational training programs, reflecting Taiwan's commitment to sharing its expertise with democratic partners.

He also mentioned ongoing discussions aimed at encouraging Taiwanese businesses to see Guatemala as a strategic hub for overseas markets, which could boost economic cooperation and create more trade opportunities for both countries.

(By Wen Kuei-hsiang and Evelyn Kao) Enditem/kb