U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/14/2025 10:56 AM
Taipei, July 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$29.228 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.023 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Typhoon, rain cause over NT$2.6 billion in agricultural losses in Taiwan07/14/2025 10:33 PM
- Society
Warmth in the dark: Anonymous man shows respect to Taipower workers07/14/2025 10:28 PM
- Sports
Taiwan billiards star Chang Jung-lin dies suddenly aged 4007/14/2025 09:54 PM
- Business
Taiwan's stabilization fund to continue stock market intervention07/14/2025 09:18 PM
- Politics
Urban resilience drills begin Tuesday07/14/2025 09:08 PM