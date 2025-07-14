Taiwan shares open lower
07/14/2025 09:12 AM
Taipei, July 14 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 71.85 points at 22,679.18 Monday on turnover of NT$3.96 billion (US$135.43 million).
