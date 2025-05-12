Taiwan shares close up 1.03%
05/12/2025 01:53 PM
Taipei, May 12 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 214.50 points, or 1.03 percent, at 21,129.54 Monday on turnover of NT$279.06 billion (US$9.22 billion).
Latest
- Politics
'De-Han-ification'? Executive Yuan webpage edit sparks controversy05/12/2025 04:07 PM
- Business
TSMC ranked as No. 10 most valuable company globally in 202505/12/2025 03:38 PM
- Society
Taiwan asks foreigners to take road safety survey05/12/2025 03:17 PM
- Cross-Strait
2 holders of Chinese ID cards found in Taiwan's public service: MAC05/12/2025 02:18 PM
- Cross-Strait
MAC investigating Chinese temple's unapproved activities in Taiwan05/12/2025 02:07 PM