U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.015 to close at NT$30.295.

Turnover totaled US$1.487 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$30.260, and moved between NT$30.138 and NT$30.295 before the close.