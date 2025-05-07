U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/07/2025 04:20 PM
Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.015 to close at NT$30.295.
Turnover totaled US$1.487 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$30.260, and moved between NT$30.138 and NT$30.295 before the close.
