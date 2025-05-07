Taiwan shares open higher
05/07/2025 09:24 AM
Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 52.56 points at 20,575.15 Wednesday on turnover of NT$5.733 billion (US$189.9 million).
(By Matthew Mazzetta)
Enditem
