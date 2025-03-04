Taiwan shares open sharply lower
03/04/2025 09:09 AM
Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 247.45 points at 22,508.80 Tuesday on turnover of NT$10.89 billion (US$331 million).
