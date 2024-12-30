Hon Hai to demonstrate EVs, automotive electronics at CES
Taipei, Dec. 30 (CNA) Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. will showcase its electric vehicles and automotive electronics devices at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, industry sources said Monday.
The sources said Hon Hai will lead a delegation of representatives from Foxtron Inc., the iPhone assembler's electric vehicle joint venture with Yulon Motor Co., to showcase self-developed electric vehicles at CES, which opens on Jan. 7, 2025.
Hon Hai will also showcase automotive electronics products from its Hong Kong-listed wireless communications and consumer electronics subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd, the sources said.
Although Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) will be in the United States to meet with the company's major customers during the same time as CES, it is unclear if he will attend the trade show, the sources added.
In October, Hon Hai unveiled two electric vehicle models -- the Model D, a hybrid SUV, and the Model U, a mid-sized bus.
Hon Hai unveiled the Model C SUV, Model E sedan, and the Model T e-bus in 2021; the urban car Model B and the pick-up Model V in 2022; and the Model N electric cargo van prototype in 2023.
For Foxtron, the joint venture will customize Model C for the North American market and publicize the customized model when its client is ready, according to the sources.
In recent years, Hon Hai has intensified its efforts in electric vehicle development as part of its "3 plus 3" strategy to diversify from contract manufacturing into hardware and software capabilities.
The initiative covers three emerging industries -- electric vehicles, robots and digital health care -- which the company said it is developing via AI, semiconductor and communications technologies, with electric vehicles as the core business.
