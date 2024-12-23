U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
12/23/2024 10:12 AM
Taipei, Dec. 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.666 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.025 from the previous close.
