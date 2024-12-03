Focus Taiwan App
Q3 job openings grew to 265,000 per month: 104 Job Bank

12/03/2024 10:45 PM
A job fair in Taipei. CNA file photo
Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) Taiwan's job openings grew to 265,000 on average per month in the third quarter of this year, a 10 percent increase year-on-year, with 40 percent of employers offering openings for foreign nationals, 104 Job Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The hospitality, retail and wholesale, and information, software and semiconductor were the top three segments with openings for foreign workers, offering 77,000, 41,000 and 27,000, respectively, during the July-September period, the job bank said.

According to the job bank, about 15,000 foreign nationals sought jobs via its platform during the three months, a 9 percent increase from the previous year.

Nearly 60 percent were young adults under 30, with 80 percent college graduates, it noted, adding that individuals from Malaysia accounted for 23 percent of the total, Vietnam 14 percent and Indonesia 13 percent.

The job bank said around 18 percent of foreign nationals applied for jobs in customer service and trading companies, while 11 percent applied for marketing planning and project management positions, and 9 percent sought employment in research and development.

The job bank said it has set up a 104 Foreigners platform to help foreign college students or graduates find jobs in Taiwan, while collaborating with the Overseas Community Affairs Council to provide internship or part-time job opportunities.

(By Flor Wang and Liu Chien-ling)

Enditem/AW

