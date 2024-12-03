U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
12/03/2024 10:30 AM
Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.627 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.029 from the previous close.
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news12/03/2024 10:35 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading12/03/2024 10:30 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher12/03/2024 09:21 AM
- Business
Taiwan, Poland ink MOU to forge space cooperation: Polish official12/02/2024 09:57 PM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan launches risk assessment hotlines for people traveling to China12/02/2024 09:16 PM