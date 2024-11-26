TSMC expands apprenticeship program in Phoenix, Arizona

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 26 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has announced that its Arizona, U.S.-based subsidiary will expand its apprenticeship program to include more aspects of the manufacturing process.

Originally opening apprenticeships for facilities technicians, TSMC Arizona will begin recruiting trainee equipment technicians, process technicians and manufacturing technician specialists, according to the world's largest contract chip maker.

Nov. 23: With TSMC, U.S. forecast to become No. 2 in advanced IC production in 2027

By 2025, a total of 130 full-time registered apprentices are expected to participate in TSMC Arizona's Registered Technician Apprenticeship program, in addition to the eight facilities technician apprentices who joined in April 2024, TSMC said.

Under the program, described as "the first of its kind in Arizona" by local media, 80 apprentices were originally to be trained over five years.

The training program is expected to be completed in about 18 to 24 months for each apprentice after which they can decide whether or not to continue pursuing a career in TSMC Arizona, TSMC said.

TSMC Arizona is investing more than US$5 million in the programs, including on-the-job training hours and tuition support for the apprentice employees.

TSMC Arizona President Rose Castanares said that the apprentices will have the chance to obtain certifications or technician credentials, as well as an optional associates degree, according to a news report by the Arizona Commerce Authority.

The Arizona Commerce Authority is an economic development organization overseen by public-private sector board of directors.

"One of the top considerations in TSMC's decision to expand here was the opportunity to tap a local and diverse talent pipeline and collaborate with a world-class U.S. education system," Castanares was quoted as saying.