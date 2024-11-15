Taiwan seeks trade deal progress with Trump administration: Negotiator

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Lima, Peru, Nov. 14 (CNA) Taiwan's chief trade negotiator Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) said Thursday the country will continue advancing a trade deal with the United States under the incoming Donald Trump administration.

Taiwan remains optimistic about furthering the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, despite a pause in negotiations due to the U.S. administration transition, Yang told reporters during the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Lima.

According to Yang, Taiwan is preparing to review regulations before entering a new round of negotiations, which will cover issues including agriculture, labor and the environment.

"These issues are inherently difficult to negotiate," she said, expressing hope that the new U.S. administration would continue discussions on the second phase of talks, following the signing of the first agreement by both sides in June 2023.

The initial agreement, expected to take effect by the end of this year, includes customs administration and trade facilitation, good regulatory practices anticorruption and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

However, concerns have arisen regarding Taiwan's trade relationship with the U.S., after Trump, whose rhetoric suggests opposition to global trade, won the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5.

Yang, who was part of the Taiwanese APEC delegation, also met with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on the sidelines of the APEC Ministerial Meeting on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Tai's office, both sides highlighted the importance of the economic and trade relationship during the talks.

Yang and Tai also discussed progress made through the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, as well as their work together at the APEC forum and other multilateral organizations, including the World Trade Organization, according to the statement.