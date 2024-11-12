Taiwan shares close down 2.33%
11/12/2024 02:01 PM
Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 547.87 points, or 2.33 percent, at 22,981.77 Tuesday on turnover of NT$438.539 billion (US$13.53 billion).
