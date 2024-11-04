Subsidies for Hualien travel increased, extended to Dec. 20

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) A subsidy program to boost travel to Hualien County will be extended through Dec. 20 and will offer increased accommodation rebates of up to NT$2,500 (US$78.75) per month from Nov. 7, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said Monday.

The update on the program, launched in May after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit Hualien on April 3, was included in a written report to the Legislature by the MOTC, the parent agency of the Tourism Administration.

The report said that as funds allocated for the program remained, its deadline would be extended from the current Nov. 30 to Dec. 20.

From Nov. 7, independent travelers will be able to receive a NT$1,000 rebate for their first night's accommodation in Hualien and NT$1,500 for the second night, available once each month, the report said.

For example, if a traveler visits Hualien from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, they could receive a NT$5,000 subsidy, based on the maximum NT$2,500 rebate available each month, the MOTC explained.

The program originally offered a one-time subsidy of NT$1,000, or NT$500 if a traveler's trip fell on a Friday or the weekend.

Meanwhile, the ministry noted that under the program, group tours of at least four people who travel to Hualien or Taitung for at least five days and four nights can receive a maximum subsidy of NT$50,000.

Of the program's original budget of NT$815 million, "more than half" has already been used, the MOTC said.