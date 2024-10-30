U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
10/30/2024 10:15 AM
Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.065 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.036 from the previous close.
