Taiwan mulls joining Luzon Economic Corridor project

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 22 (CNA) Taiwan's government is considering the possibility of participating in the Philippines' Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) project aimed at driving infrastructure development in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Monday.

In a written report sent to lawmakers, MOFA said it is mulling the idea of working with other countries to participate in the LEC project, which is being launched by the United States, Japan and the Philippines.

The project, part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment under the G7, seeks to accelerate coordinated investment in infrastructure projects, including rail and port modernization, clean energy, semiconductors, and agribusiness.

According to a diplomatic source, the LEC is part of the G7 bloc's efforts to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative, and Taiwan, a close democratic ally of the U.S. and Japan, has an interest in joining the effort.

Taiwan is thinking about building demonstration farms in the LEC that make use of smart agricultural technology to promote closer cooperation and boost agricultural production efficiency, MOFA said in the written report.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said on the sidelines of a legislative session Monday that the Philippines, Taiwan's neighbor in the First Island Chain, is facing similar security challenges as Taiwan, and the economies are also complementary.

"Taiwan could play a pivotal role in the Luzon Economic Corridor, and it has started close negotiations with the U.S. and other friendly allies [in potentially joining the project]," Lin said.

A fact-finding group consisting of people from both Taiwan's public and private sector have recently concluded a visit to the Philippines, according to Lin.

He did not identify members of the group, but local media reported that a delegation led by National Development Council chief Liu Chin-ching (劉鏡清) concluded a three-day visit to the Philippines on Oct. 18.