Typhoon Krathon causes service disruptions

Taipei, Oct. 2 (CNA) Slow-moving Typhoon Krathon caused service disruptions on Wednesday, following closures of schools and offices in all cities and counties across Taiwan.

The typhoon, expected to make landfall in southern Taiwan on Thursday morning, has led to the suspension of delivery services on platforms like Uber Eats and foodpanda, effective from midnight Tuesday.

The public transportation system was affected as well, with bike rental services YouBike and scooter sharing services in Taipei, for instance, suspended starting from 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The mall and observation deck of the Taipei 101 skyscraper will be closed for the day, while other major shopping centers have opted to maintain normal operations, including the Sogo, Shin Kong Mitsukoshi, Global Mall, and Far Eastern department store chains and most Breeze shopping malls.