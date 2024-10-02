Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Typhoon Krathon causes service disruptions

10/02/2024 11:36 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A pedestrian walks along an empty parking lot by Taipei's Rainbow Riverside Park as the typhoon draws near. CNA photo Oct. 1, 2024
A pedestrian walks along an empty parking lot by Taipei's Rainbow Riverside Park as the typhoon draws near. CNA photo Oct. 1, 2024

Taipei, Oct. 2 (CNA) Slow-moving Typhoon Krathon caused service disruptions on Wednesday, following closures of schools and offices in all cities and counties across Taiwan.

The typhoon, expected to make landfall in southern Taiwan on Thursday morning, has led to the suspension of delivery services on platforms like Uber Eats and foodpanda, effective from midnight Tuesday.

The public transportation system was affected as well, with bike rental services YouBike and scooter sharing services in Taipei, for instance, suspended starting from 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The mall and observation deck of the Taipei 101 skyscraper will be closed for the day, while other major shopping centers have opted to maintain normal operations, including the Sogo, Shin Kong Mitsukoshi, Global Mall, and Far Eastern department store chains and most Breeze shopping malls.

(By Liu Chien-ling and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.59