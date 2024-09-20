U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
09/20/2024 04:16 PM
Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.030 to close at NT$31.962.
Turnover totaled US$1.503 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.910, and moved between NT$31.850 and NT$31.994 before the close.
