Tropical Storm Wipha dumps heavy rain on Taiwan

Taipei, July 19 (CNA) Tropical Storm Wipha intensified slightly on Saturday as it passed closest to Taiwan, dumping more than 200 millimeters of rain on eastern counties Hualien and Taitung, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As of 11 a.m., Wipha was located about 210 kilometers southwest of Cape Eluanbi and was moving west-northwest at 27 km per hour.

The storm carried maximum sustained winds of 101 kph and gusts reaching 126 kph, with a 150-km radius of strong winds, CWA data showed.

Wipha's outer rainbands began sweeping across Taiwan early Saturday, delivering steady rainfall in the east and scattered showers in other regions, forecasters said.

More heavy rain is expected, especially in the eastern mountains, where precipitation could exceed 350 mm within 24 hours or 200 mm in just three hours, the CWA warned.

Torrential rain is also forecast in low-lying areas of Hualien and Taitung, and in mountainous regions of Yilan, Nantou, Pingtung and Kaohsiung.

Meanwhile, the CWA warned that daytime highs could reach 36 degrees Celsius in western Taiwan, particularly in areas affected by descending air currents.

A strong wind advisory remains in effect across much of Taiwan through Saturday, with parts of Greater Taipei likely to see stronger bursts, it said.

The storm is also generating long swells and rough seas, the weather agency said, adding that waves could reach 5 meters off Taiwan's southeast coast, and gradually rise to 3-4 meters in waters off northern Taiwan's coast.