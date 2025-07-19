Taiwan bags bronze in men's team poomsae at World University Games
Taipei, July 19 (CNA) Taiwan's taekwondo athletes clinched a bronze medal in the men's team poomsae event at the 2025 Summer World University Games in Germany on Friday, marking the country's second medal at the multi-sport competition this week.
The team -- made up of Chen Hsiao-tse (陳孝澤), Huang Yi-cheng (黃奕承) and Ke Hsiang-shuo (柯翔碩) -- finished with an average score of 8.866 points in the final.
A total of eight countries competed in the final, with each team performing two routines -- a recognized poomsae and a freestyle poomsae -- to determine the overall score.
Taiwan scored 8.833 points in the recognized poomsae, placing 5th in the first round.
However, the team staged a comeback in the freestyle routine, showcasing its strengths to earn 8.899 points in the second round.
With a combined average of 8.866, Taiwan ultimately overtook the competition to claim the bronze, finishing behind China, which took silver, and South Korea, which won gold.
The medal followed Taiwan's first gold at the university games earlier Friday, when its women's team also triumphed in the poomsae discipline.
The 2025 university games are being held in Germany's Rhine-Ruhr region from Wednesday through July 27.
