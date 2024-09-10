German office looks to boost ties with Taiwan on aerospace, healthcare
Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) The new head of the German Trade Office Taipei (GTO) said Tuesday that she is looking to enhance Germany's collaborations with Taiwan in aerospace, healthcare and machinery industries.
The GTO's new chief representative, Eva Langerbeck, told CNA that in addition to semiconductors, German companies are keen to explore collaboration opportunities with Taiwan in aerospace technologies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and automated machinery.
Those are the areas she plans to place at the "forefront" of her work in Taiwan, said Langerbeck, who assumed the role of GTO head in June. She was previously posted to Malaysia.
In that regard, a delegation comprising nine German companies will visit Taiwan in October to explore potential business collaborations, which will be followed by more groups next year, said Langerbeck, who doubles as GTO executive director.
As everyone is "heavily focused on semiconductors," she continued, the office will continue working to serve "the wave of the semiconductor investment" among German and Taiwanese chip suppliers.
Langerbeck added that she is "confident" bilateral trade ties between Taiwan and Germany will "go further now with the TSMC investment."
She was referring to plans by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, to build a 10 billion euro (US$11.04 billion) chip fab in Dresden, eastern Germany.
Construction of the fab began in late August, with chip production expected to commence in 2027.
Supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, the GTO represents 46 corporate members with operations in Taiwan.
- Business
German office looks to boost ties with Taiwan on aerospace, healthcare09/10/2024 07:00 PM
- Politics
Indiana becomes latest U.S. state to open government office in Taiwan09/10/2024 06:39 PM
- Society
Contaminated spices from Egypt destroyed for failing border inspection09/10/2024 06:26 PM
- Society
Taiwan installs EV fast-charging stations at all freeway service areas09/10/2024 05:44 PM
- Sports
Taiwan to host official Tour de France cycling challenge for 1st time09/10/2024 05:29 PM