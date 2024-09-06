Taiwan carriers cancel Hanoi flights Saturday due to Typhoon Yagi
Taipei, Sept. 6 (CNA) China Airlines (CAL), EVA Airways (EVA Air) and Starlux Airlines announced Friday that they have canceled a number of flights between Taiwan and Vietnam scheduled for Saturday due to Typhoon Yagi.
CAL canceled flights CI793 and CI794 on its Taoyuan-Hanoi route on Saturday, while flights CI791 and CI792 on the same day will depart two hours ahead of schedule.
Passengers should check their flight status before heading to the airport, the airline said.
Such information can be accessed through the CAL website and app, and passengers can also register for SMS notifications to ensure they receive the latest updates.
EVA Air canceled all flights between Taoyuan and Hanoi on Saturday. The larger Boeing 777-300ER will be used for all flights on the same route on Sunday to help accommodate the higher number of passengers, the carrier said.
Starlux Airlines canceled flights JX717 and JX718 on its Taoyuan-Hanoi route on Saturday.
According to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, Yagi will start affecting China's Guangdong and Guangxi provinces, Hainan Island, Leizhou Peninsula, as well as Vietnam on Friday.
