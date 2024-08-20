U.S. dollar closes below NT$32 mark on Taipei forex market
08/20/2024 04:16 PM
Taipei, Aug. 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.037 to close at NT$31.993.
Turnover totaled US$1.207 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.010 and moved to a low of NT$31.842 before rebounding.
