U.S. dollar closes below NT$32 mark on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.037 to close at NT$31.993.

Turnover totaled US$1.207 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.010 and moved to a low of NT$31.842 before rebounding.