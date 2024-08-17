Taiwan highlights green energy achievements at APEC forum

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 17 (CNA) Taiwan shared its clean energy transition accomplishments at the recently concluded Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) ministerial forum, pledging to contribute to the global sustainability efforts, the Economics Ministry said Saturday.

Deputy Economics Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺), who led a delegation to the forum in Peru Aug. 15-16, reaffirmed Taiwan's commitment to global carbon reduction goals, his ministry said in a news release.

At the APEC 14th Energy Ministerial Meeting, Chen cited Taiwan's creation of an aquavoltaics development project as an innovative approach to addressing limited land resources, promoting green economic growth, and generating job opportunities, according to the news release.

The model, which has gained popularity in southern Taiwan in recent years, involves working with local communities to install solar panels on fish farms, thus creating what is known as "fishery-electricity symbiosis."

At the meeting, Chen also emphasized the importance of a just transition in the pursuit of a net-zero future while ensuring inclusive economic growth and the protection of vulnerable underprivileged groups, the ministry said.

Deputy Economics Minister Chen Chern-chyi. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Economic Affairs

The meeting in Lima, chaired by Peru's Minister of Energy and Mines Rómulo Mucho, focused on issues such as capacity building, public-private partnerships and equitable energy access.

The attending ministers from various countries also discussed low-carbon hydrogen policy frameworks and explored how APEC economies can leverage innovative technologies to ensure affordable and sustainable energy transitions.