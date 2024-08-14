Focus Taiwan App
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

08/14/2024 04:19 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar weakened against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, falling NT$0.166 to close at NT$32.304.

Turnover totaled US$1.286 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.41, and had a low of NT$32.262 before the close.

(By Flor Wang)

Enditem

