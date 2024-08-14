To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar weakened against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, falling NT$0.166 to close at NT$32.304.

Turnover totaled US$1.286 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.41, and had a low of NT$32.262 before the close.