U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
08/12/2024 10:27 AM
Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.410 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.030 from the previous close.
