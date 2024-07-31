U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 31 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.010 to close at NT$32.836.

Turnover totaled US$1.75 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.820, and moved to a high of NT$32.930 before the close.