U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
07/31/2024 04:47 PM
Taipei, July 31 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.010 to close at NT$32.836.
Turnover totaled US$1.75 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.820, and moved to a high of NT$32.930 before the close.
