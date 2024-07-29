To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.039 to close at NT$32.870.

Turnover totaled US$1.649 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.790, and moved between NT$32.785 and NT$32.890 before the close.