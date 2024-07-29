U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
07/29/2024 04:43 PM
Taipei, July 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.039 to close at NT$32.870.
Turnover totaled US$1.649 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.790, and moved between NT$32.785 and NT$32.890 before the close.
