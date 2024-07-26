U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
07/26/2024 04:31 PM
Taipei, July 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.007 to close at NT$32.831.
Turnover totaled US$1.362 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.820, and moved between NT$32.761 and NT$32.860 before the close.
