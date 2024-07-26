To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.007 to close at NT$32.831.

Turnover totaled US$1.362 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.820, and moved between NT$32.761 and NT$32.860 before the close.