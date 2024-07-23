Taiwan shares close up 2.76%
07/23/2024 01:53 PM
Taipei, July 23 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 614.85 points, or 2.76 percent, at 22,871.84 Tuesday on turnover of NT$393.97 billion (US$12 billion).
