U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/19/2024 10:25 AM
Taipei, July 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.749 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.144 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading07/19/2024 10:25 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/19/2024 10:23 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower07/19/2024 09:13 AM
- Business
Taiwan considering proposal to attract 'digital nomads': NDC07/18/2024 11:23 PM
- Politics
Drivers, pedestrians must seek shelter during Wanan defense drill: MOI07/18/2024 11:20 PM