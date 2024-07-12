Taiwan shares open flat
07/12/2024 09:14 AM
Taipei, July 12 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened unchanged at 24,390.03 Friday on turnover of NT$13.80 billion (US$425.40 million).
