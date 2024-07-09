U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
07/09/2024 05:16 PM
Taipei, July 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.047 to close at NT$32.540.
Turnover totaled US$1.12 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.485, and moved between NT$32.470 and NT$32.571 before the close.
