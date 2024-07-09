To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.047 to close at NT$32.540.

Turnover totaled US$1.12 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.485, and moved between NT$32.470 and NT$32.571 before the close.