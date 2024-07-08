Taiwan shares close up 1.37%
07/08/2024 01:49 PM
Taipei, July 8 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 321.56 points, or 1.37 percent, at 23,878.15 Monday on turnover of NT$551.98 billion (US$17.04 billion).
