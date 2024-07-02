U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
07/02/2024 04:19 PM
Taipei, July 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.081 to close at NT$32.627.
Turnover totaled US$1.22 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.560, and moved to a high of NT$32.646 before the close.
