U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.081 to close at NT$32.627.

Turnover totaled US$1.22 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.560, and moved to a high of NT$32.646 before the close.