U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
06/28/2024 10:25 AM
Taipei, June 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.553 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.023 from the previous close.
