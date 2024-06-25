Weather, birds causing increased domestic flight disruption: Airlines

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 25 (CNA) UNI Air and Mandarin Airlines, two of Taiwan's main airlines for domestic flights, said Tuesday that extreme weather conditions and bird strikes are causing increased flight disruption.

At a panel discussion during the 2024 International Aviation Safety Management Summit in Taipei, UNI Air Chairman Solomon Lin (林志忠) said only 55 percent of the airline's flights between Nankan and Beigan townships in Matsu County were dispatched during the first half of the year.

This indicated that almost half of the flights were canceled due to thick fog or other visibility problems, Lin said.

Regarding bird strikes, Lin said that UNI Air had experienced a total of 16 overhauls or airplane blade damages due to bird strikes since 2015.

While Taiwan's airports have measures to drive away birds before taking off and landing, Lin hoped that the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) could comprehensively research the area's bird ecology.

Mandarin Airlines President Chang Cheng-hao (張程皓) said the airline encountered eight bird strikes in the first half of the year, adding that it was a hidden operation risk, especially in Taichung and Penghu County.

Chang said that most domestic routes fly on ATR aircraft models, with around 35 minutes for preparation between flights. This means that the airline crew needs to operate under time pressure, with additional issues of weather and cabin crew exhaustion.

While faced with passengers' expectations of punctuality, the airline emphasizes safety above everything, going around and making diversions whenever necessary, Chang said.

Transportation and Communications Minister Li Men-yen (李孟諺) acknowledged the collective efforts of airline service providers.

As the aviation industry develops, aviation safety responsibilities should also be noted, as aircraft are more sensitive than any other means of transportation, he said.

CAA Director General Ho Shu-ping (何淑萍) said that aviation safety is a dynamic process with everyone playing an important part in their roles. As the competent authority, the CAA will push everyone's precision and advance the aspiration of aviation safety.

The 2024 International Aviation Safety Management Summit has invited experts in the field, including Asia Pacific Centre for Aviation Safety Director Mitchell Fox and Airbus Regional Safety Director of Southeast Asia Adrian Abrahan, to attend and speak about their experiences.